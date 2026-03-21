Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. 4,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Technip Energies Trading Up 0.1%

Technip Energies Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

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Technip Energies is a global engineering and technology company specializing in the energy sector. Established as an independent entity in January 2021 through the spin-off of TechnipFMC’s engineering and construction activities, the company builds on a legacy that dates back to Technip’s founding in 1958. Headquartered in Paris, France, Technip Energies provides a broad range of services to oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon energy clients worldwide.

The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services as well as proprietary technology licensing.

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