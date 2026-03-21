Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading 18.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.7938. 3,073,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,620% from the average session volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 18.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

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About Recruiter.com Group

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Recruiter.com Group, Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) operates a digital recruitment marketplace designed to connect employers with a network of independent recruiters, staffing firms and in-house talent acquisition professionals. The company’s technology-driven platform streamlines the hiring process for businesses of all sizes, enabling organizations to access on-demand recruiting expertise, manage candidate pipelines and leverage data analytics to improve hiring outcomes.

The company offers a range of talent acquisition solutions, including on-demand and full-service recruiting, contingent staffing, and managed recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

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