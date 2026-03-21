Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Shares Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.50 and last traded at $99.50. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

Konecranes Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32.

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About Konecranes

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Konecranes Oyj is a Finnish industrial machinery manufacturer and service provider specializing in lifting equipment and services for a wide range of industries. The company’s core business includes the design, production and servicing of overhead cranes, hoists, jib cranes, dockside and shipyard cranes, as well as container handling equipment. Konecranes also offers digital solutions that enhance safety and productivity through remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Established in 1994 as an independent spin-off from the crane division of Kone Corporation, Konecranes is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

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