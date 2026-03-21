Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 4,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.2850.

Vivendi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

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Vivendi Company Profile

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Vivendi is a French multinational mass media and content company with a diversified portfolio spanning music, television, film, video games and advertising. Headquartered in Paris, the group develops, produces and distributes creative content for a global audience across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia. Vivendi’s strategic focus is on building and managing leading businesses in the entertainment sector, leveraging both traditional distribution channels and digital platforms.

In the music industry, Vivendi holds a majority stake in Universal Music Group, one of the world’s foremost music companies.

Further Reading

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