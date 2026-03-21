Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.23 and last traded at GBX 3.23. Approximately 4,807,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,802,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38.

Andrada Mining Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Andrada Mining

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Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer. An exploration drilling programme is currently underway with the aim of expanding the tin resource over the fourteen additional, historically mined pegmatites that occur within a 5km radius of the current processing plant.

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