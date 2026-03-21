Critical Comparison: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) versus Its Peers

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 89 717 222 1 2.13

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -9.89 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $121.89 million -$50.53 million 8.90

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 169.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -191.95% -30.83% -5.18%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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