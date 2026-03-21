WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHTPF shares. Investec raised shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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WH Smith Price Performance

About WH Smith

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

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WH Smith PLC is a British retail company founded in 1792, known primarily for its network of newsagents and bookstores. The company operates two main divisions—High Street and Travel—serving both everyday customers and travelers. Its product range includes newspapers, magazines, books, stationery, convenience foods, and travel essentials, complemented by digital content and online sales channels.

The High Street division comprises more than 600 stores across the United Kingdom, offering a broad selection of print and convenience products to local communities.

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