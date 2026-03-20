Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.70. Agassi Sports Entertainment shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

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Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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