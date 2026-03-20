Kenneth Courtis Purchases 8,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis purchased 8,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,097,784.59. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,634. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $253.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The company had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,146,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Texas Capital lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $196.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMR

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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