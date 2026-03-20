Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.2750. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.2985, with a volume of 206,987 shares.

Scorpio Gold Stock Down 1.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

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Scorpio Gold Company Profile

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Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold resource properties in the western United States. The company undertakes geological mapping, surface sampling and drilling programs to delineate mineralization and assess the economic potential of its projects. Scorpio Gold is dedicated to moving its assets from the exploration stage toward resource definition and development through detailed technical and environmental studies.

The company’s principal assets include the Golden Monarch project near Winnemucca, Nevada, and several targets within the Red Hills mining district of Elko County.

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