Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.60 and last traded at C$14.81. Approximately 124,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 156,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

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Canada Goose Trading Down 0.3%

About Canada Goose

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.78.

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Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors.

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