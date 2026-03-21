WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.36. Approximately 89,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 87,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst. AGGY was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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