Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.27 and last traded at €15.28. 1,520,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.24.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.16.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.