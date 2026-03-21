Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.81. 10,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

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Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

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The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

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