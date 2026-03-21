NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.49. Approximately 771,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 907,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$732.06 million, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NorthIsle Copper and Gold

In related news, insider Samuel Lee sold 51,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$133,386.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,614,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,644,390.90. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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