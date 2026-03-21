Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

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Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $9.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,933,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,032,000 after buying an additional 63,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter.

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The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPEM was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

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