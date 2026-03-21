Critical Analysis: Block (NYSE:XYZ) & NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL)

NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) and Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetClass Technology and Block”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetClass Technology $9.81 million 0.66 -$10.82 million N/A N/A Block $24.19 billion 1.49 $1.31 billion $2.10 28.21

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Block has higher revenue and earnings than NetClass Technology.

70.4% of Block shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetClass Technology and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetClass Technology N/A N/A N/A Block 5.40% 6.66% 3.87%

Volatility & Risk

NetClass Technology has a beta of -5.11, indicating that its stock price is 611% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetClass Technology and Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetClass Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Block 1 8 26 3 2.82

Block has a consensus target price of $82.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Block is more favorable than NetClass Technology.

Summary

Block beats NetClass Technology on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetClass Technology

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Netclass Technology, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services. The company was founded January 4, 2022 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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