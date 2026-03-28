Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP) Short Interest Update

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,792 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the February 26th total of 47,015 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RMOP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

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The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes. RMOP was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

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