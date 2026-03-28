Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.6425 and last traded at $42.06. 1,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.4250.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

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Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

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Siemens Healthineers is a globally recognized medical technology company specializing in diagnostic imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and advanced therapy solutions. Headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray, ultrasound, molecular imaging, and image-guided therapy systems. Its laboratory diagnostics division provides immunoassay, hematology, clinical chemistry, and point-of-care testing products, while its emerging molecular medicine segment focuses on companion diagnostics and digital health platforms.

In addition to its core product offerings, Siemens Healthineers delivers a range of services designed to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

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