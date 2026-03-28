ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Short Interest Down 78.4% in March

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 182 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 26th total of 844 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RDOG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.10.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Brussels, Hong Kong, London and Seattle, Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors through a broad range of investment vehicles.

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