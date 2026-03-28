Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.8620 and last traded at $9.8620. 276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.7950.

Transurban Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

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Transurban Group Company Profile

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Transurban Group is an Australian-based toll road developer and operator specializing in the financing, development, management and maintenance of urban tolling infrastructure. Headquartered in Melbourne, the company leverages public–private partnership models to design and deliver highway networks that aim to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance safety across metropolitan regions.

Since its establishment in the mid-1990s and subsequent listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, Transurban has grown from its original CityLink project in Melbourne to a diversified portfolio of assets.

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