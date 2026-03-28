Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Short Interest Down 76.2% in March

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 103 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the February 26th total of 433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98.

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Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (EFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-and mid-cap public companies considered highly resource-efficient. Portfolio holdings are selected from developed markets outside the US and weighted by efficiency score, optimizing to outperform its benchmark. EFFI was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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