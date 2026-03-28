Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Short Interest Down 76.2% in March

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 103 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the February 26th total of 433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EFFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
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