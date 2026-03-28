Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 3,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

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Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

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Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) is a leading mobility solutions provider headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Founded in 1973, the company has built a strong reputation in the car rental industry, offering a broad range of services to both leisure and corporate customers. Over the decades, Localiza has expanded its footprint to become one of Latin America’s largest car rental and fleet management operators.

The company’s core activities include short- and long-term vehicle rentals, fleet management services and the sale of used vehicles.

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