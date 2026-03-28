Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13.68. Approximately 607,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 703,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75.

Power Metal Resources Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of £15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

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Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver. The company was formerly known as African Battery Metals Plc and changed its name to Power Metal Resources plc in June 2019. Power Metal Resources plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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