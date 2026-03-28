Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.00 and last traded at $158.00. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.01.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72.

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About Swiss Re

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Swiss Re Ltd. is a leading global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The firm specializes in providing insurance-based risk transfer solutions, helping insurance companies, corporations and public sector clients manage exposure to natural catastrophes, life and health risks, and other large-scale perils. Through tailored reinsurance contracts, Swiss Re supports cedents by offering capital relief, underwriting expertise and loss mitigation services across a broad spectrum of coverages.

The company’s core operations are organized into three main segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance and Corporate Solutions.

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