Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 1,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Jollibee Foods Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

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About Jollibee Foods

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Jollibee Foods Corporation is a multinational quick-service restaurant operator based in the Philippines. The company’s flagship brand, Jollibee, specializes in fried chicken, hamburgers, spaghetti, and rice dishes, catering to a wide range of flavor profiles that blend Western and Filipino tastes. Through a franchising and company-owned model, Jollibee Foods serves both dine-in and take-out customers, supported by in-store dining facilities, drive-through lanes, and delivery partnerships.

Beyond its core Jollibee brand, the company’s diversified portfolio includes Chowking (Chinese-style fast food), Greenwich (Italian-inspired pizzas and pasta), Red Ribbon (baked goods and pastries), Mang Inasal (Filipino grilled chicken), Yonghe King and Hong Zhuang Yuan (Chinese cuisines), and Smashburger (American-style burgers).

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