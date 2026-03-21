Head-To-Head Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and Melco International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00 Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -130.97% N/A -156.77% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Melco International Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.24 -$16.64 million ($418.01) -0.01 Melco International Development $4.64 billion 0.16 -$100.59 million N/A N/A

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco International Development.

Summary

Super League Enterprise beats Melco International Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Melco International Development

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

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