Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $979.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $986.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The firm has a market cap of $434.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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