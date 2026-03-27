SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,241 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,189,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 68,958 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 576,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 161,629 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,016,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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