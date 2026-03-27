BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 434,534 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the February 26th total of 242,681 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.
HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.
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