BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 434,534 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the February 26th total of 242,681 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

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BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager David Delbos purchased 100,000 shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,835.48. The trade was a 94.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

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