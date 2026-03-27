Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 29,384 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4%

CSCO stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $324.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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