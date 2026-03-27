Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ) Short Interest Update

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,757 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the February 26th total of 28,107 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACQ. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $25,674,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,568,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,211,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 663,884 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,245,000.

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Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:BACQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BACQ

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not presently have operations of its own and intends to seek opportunities primarily in sectors where its sponsor, Bleichroeder & Co, holds expertise, including financial services, industrials and technology.

The company’s strategy involves raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to finance acquisition targets and working closely with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements.

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