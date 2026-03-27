ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Short Interest Update

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 85,508 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 26th total of 157,961 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

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ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMTH opened at $25.59 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

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