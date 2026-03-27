JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Short Interest Up 80.3% in March

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,158 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the February 26th total of 26,706 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

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JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

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The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria. JPMB was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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