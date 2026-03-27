Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,211 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 26th total of 10,704 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

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Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA FLMB opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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