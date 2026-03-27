Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,229 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 26th total of 16,925 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Down 0.1%

Bankinter stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

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Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Bankinter had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $919.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Bankinter Company Profile

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Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

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