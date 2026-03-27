WBI (NYSE:WBI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

WBI (NYSE:WBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WBI traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.4850, with a volume of 209833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WBI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of WBI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of WBI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WBI from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.75.

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WBI Trading Down 1.2%

WBI Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WBI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

WBI Company Profile

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WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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