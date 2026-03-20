Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737.38 and traded as low as GBX 707.09. Schroder UK Mid Cap shares last traded at GBX 707.14, with a volume of 44,053 shares traded.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £230.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 736.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 708.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

About Schroder UK Mid Cap

(Get Free Report)

– Aims to provide a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Companies) Index and an attractive level of yield, which can contribute a degree of stability to the fund’s total return

– The potential for dividend growth through rising dividend payments from stocks held in the portfolio

– Invests in dynamic mid cap companies that have the potential to grow to be included in the FTSE 100 index, which are at an interesting point in their life cycle, and/or which could ultimately prove to be attractive takeover targets

– Managed by an award-winning fund manager backed by a team with extensive experience and expertise.

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