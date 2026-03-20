JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.73 and traded as high as $525.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 83 shares traded.

JG Boswell Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.86.

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About JG Boswell

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J.G. Boswell Company (OTCMKTS:BWEL) is a family-owned agribusiness headquartered in Corcoran, California, specializing in large-scale farming and crop production. The company is best known for its extensive cotton operations, cultivating both Upland and extra-long staple varieties, and has developed integrated ginning, seed research and processing capabilities to support its supply chain. Alongside cotton, Boswell maintains a diversified portfolio that includes vegetables and specialty horticultural products, such as strawberries and tomato transplants, driven by on-site nurseries and agronomic services.

Established in 1921 by James Griffin Boswell, the company has remained under Boswell family leadership for four generations.

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