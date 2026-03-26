Analysts Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) PT at GBX 1,910

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,908.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Softcat to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,200 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.32. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,083 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,960. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Softcat will post 60.72 EPS for the current year.

About Softcat

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Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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