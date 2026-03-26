CVA Family Office LLC Buys 39,370 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of JTEK opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

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