First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 776.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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