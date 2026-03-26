Corundum Group Inc. Buys 11,354 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,320,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,714,000 after acquiring an additional 568,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,990,000 after acquiring an additional 409,416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,473.7% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,774,000 after acquiring an additional 365,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $432.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.38 and its 200-day moving average is $465.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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