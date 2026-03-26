Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mvb Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Stock Down 0.6%

MVBF opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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Analyst Recommendations for Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

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