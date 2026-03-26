Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Mvb Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mvb Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVBF opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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