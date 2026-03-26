Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Stock Up 0.7%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $10,104,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $3,094,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Pearson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.2346 dividend. This represents a yield of 368.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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