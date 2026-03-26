Head to Head Survey: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stryker has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Zimmer Biomet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

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Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 5 14 0 2.74 Zimmer Biomet 4 10 7 1 2.23

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stryker and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stryker currently has a consensus target price of $427.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $106.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.92% 24.41% 11.25% Zimmer Biomet 8.56% 12.93% 7.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Zimmer Biomet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $25.12 billion 4.99 $3.25 billion $8.40 38.97 Zimmer Biomet $8.23 billion 2.08 $705.20 million $3.54 24.77

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Zimmer Biomet. Zimmer Biomet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stryker beats Zimmer Biomet on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

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Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical and thoracolumbar systems that include fixation, minimally invasive and interbody systems used in spinal injury, complex spine and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment, and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, clinical communication and workflow solutions, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties, as well as patient and caregiver safety technologies. This segment also provides neurosurgical, neurovascular and craniomaxillofacial implant products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular procedures; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Portage, Michigan.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

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