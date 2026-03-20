Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $11.74. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Where Food Comes From currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Where Food Comes From Stock Up 10.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc (NASDAQ: WFCF) is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company’s core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

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