Financial Survey: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Volatility & Risk

UiPath has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath 17.53% 5.69% 3.71% Vertex 0.96% 24.70% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares UiPath and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UiPath and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 1 14 3 0 2.11 Vertex 1 7 7 0 2.40

UiPath presently has a consensus price target of $14.07, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $23.07, indicating a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Vertex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than UiPath.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UiPath and Vertex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.61 billion 4.00 $282.33 million $0.52 23.19 Vertex $748.44 million 2.75 $7.21 million $0.04 321.50

UiPath has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex beats UiPath on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

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UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

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