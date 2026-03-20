Head to Head Contrast: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Block (NYSE:XYZ)

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Block and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 1 8 26 3 2.82 eGain 0 3 1 0 2.25

Block presently has a consensus price target of $82.14, indicating a potential upside of 38.64%. eGain has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.13%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than Block.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Block has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Block and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block 5.40% 6.66% 3.87% eGain 39.77% 11.13% 6.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Block and eGain”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $24.19 billion 1.49 $1.31 billion $2.10 28.21 eGain $88.43 million 2.54 $32.25 million $1.29 6.35

Block has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Block shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Block beats eGain on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

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Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About eGain

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eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

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