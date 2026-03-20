Contrasting ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Predictive Oncology and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and ReShape Lifesciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million 3.64 -$12.66 million ($13.50) -0.13 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Predictive Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

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Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About ReShape Lifesciences

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ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

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